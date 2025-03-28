U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.Her trip comes amid a souring in relations between the Trump administration and the Colombian government — long the United States' closest ally in the region. Tensions between the two countries rose in January over accepting flights of immigrants deported from the United States.Noem sat down Thursday morning with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, and said they had a “frank discussion and a candid discussion” about deportations, crime and immigration.“We're committed to working hand-in-hand with our Colombian partners to enhance not only border security but also that we will support the enforcement of our criminal laws,” Noem said.Sarabia emphasized the importance of recognizing the “human rights and dignity of migrants are actually respected.”The officials also signed an agreement that would expand the sharing of biometric data for law enforcement.Later in the day, Noem met with police and Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro. The leaders discussed security, drug trafficking and repatriation of Colombians, according to Colombia's presidential office, though few further details were shared about the meeting.Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combating crime and the American government’s role in Latin America.The visit marks a contrast to Noem's Wednesday visit to El Salvador, where she met with President Nayib Bukele, a populist who has gained right-wing admiration in the United States due to his crackdown on gangs.Noem also visited the country's massive prison complex for alleged gang members, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. government are being held under allegations that they were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, despite little evidence presented by the Trump administration. These deportations are being challenged in court.On Friday, Noem is set to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum as her government has worked tirelessly to negotiate with the Trump administration to offset Trump's tariff threats. Despite efforts by Sheinbaum, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on auto imports on Wednesday.AP