U.S. is pushing more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, sources say

The Trump administration has proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the ongoing negotiations and a summary of a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.The United States has revised its original proposal, said the sources, and it gives Ukraine no future security guarantees but requires it to contribute to a joint investment fund all income from the use of natural resources managed by state and private enterprises across Ukrainian territory.The terms put forward by Washington go well beyond the deal discussed in the days leading up to the contentious Oval Office meeting last month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been leading negotiations for the United States, said one of the sources.Bessent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The proposal makes no mention of the United States taking ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, according to the summary — something Trump had talked about.Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the United States a financial stake in Ukraine's future. He also sees it as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions of dollars it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded three years ago.National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt declined to confirm the terms of the latest proposal, but said the deal would strengthen the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.“The mineral deal offers Ukraine the opportunity to form an enduring economic relationship with the United States that is the basis for long term security and peace," said Hewitt.Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.An earlier version of the deal proposed a joint investment fund where Ukraine would contribute 50 percent of proceeds from the future profits of the extraction of the state-owned natural resources. It also set out terms that the U.S. and Ukraine would jointly develop Ukraine’s mineral resources.Zelensky told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. had proposed a “major” new deal and that Ukrainian officials were still reviewing its terms.Zelensky said on Thursday the United States is "constantly" changing the terms of the proposed minerals deal, but added that he did not want Washington to think Kyiv was against the deal.In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Bessent said the United States had “passed along a completed document for the economic partnership” and that Washington hopes to “go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week.”The new proposal stipulates that the United States is given first rights to purchase resources extracted under the agreement and that it recoup all the money it has given Ukraine since 2022, in addition to a 4 percent annual interest rate, before Ukraine begins to gain access to the fund's profits, according to the summary. The updated proposal was first reported by the Financial Times.If agreed, the joint investment fund would have a board of five people, three appointed by the United States and two by Ukraine, and the funds generated would be converted into foreign currency and transferred abroad, according to the summary. The fund would be managed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).REUTERS