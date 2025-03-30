 A year after death, Hyosung Group gathers at honorary chairman's grave
A year after death, Hyosung Group gathers at honorary chairman's grave

Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 18:37
Commemorative ceremony of Hyosung Group Honorary Chairman Cho Suck-rai's first anniversary of death at the Hyosung Group headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul on March 29. [HYOSUNG]

Hyosung Group and HS Hyosung jointly commemorated the first anniversary of the death of honorary Chairman Cho Suck-rai, vowing to continue the late executive's insight and challenging spirit.
 
Hyosung Group Chairman and Cho Hyun-joon and HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang — the eldest and third son of the late honorary chairman — alongside family members and company executives, hosted a commemorative ceremony at Hyosung Group's headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Saturday.
 

“My father always said that a crisis is destined to happen and that the company should be ready to turn the crisis into an opportunity,” Cho Hyun-joon said at the ceremony, according to Hyosung Group's press release. 
 
“I will continue my father’s legacy to transform Hyosung as a company that prepares for the future and turns crisis into opportunity and one that can react agilely to global situations,” the chairman said, adding that he felt a “significant void” after his father’s death.
 
Hyosung Group Honorary Chairman Cho Suck-rai [HYOSUNG]

The family and other Hyosung Group executives continued the commemorative ceremony at the family's burial site in Gyeonggi, according to the company. 
 
Cho Suck-rai, the son of Hyosung Group founder Cho Hong-jai, was born in 1935 and became the conglomerate's second chairman in 1982. HS Hyosung was spun off from Hyosung Corporation, which has been Hyosung Group's holding company since 2018, last July.


Hyosung will operate a commemorative space for employees at its Mapo District headquarters on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Hyosung HS Hyosung Cho Suck-rai

