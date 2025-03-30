Beer bump: Oriental Brewery hikes its rates

Oriental Brewery (OB) will raise the prices of all but one domestic beer by an average of 2.9 percent on Tuesday.OB will maintain the price of the 500-milliliter (16-ounce) Cass Beer.Other food companies will also raise the prices of rameyon, hamburger, milk, coffee and other food products on April 1. Otoki, the manufacturer of Jin Ramen, announced on March 20 that it would raise the prices of 16 instant noodle products by an average of 7.5 percent on that date.