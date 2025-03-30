With Samsung's new Bespoke AI lineup, full appliance integration gets personal
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 11:00
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Electronics’ new lineup of AI-powered home appliances — including refrigerators, washers, dryers and robot vacuum cleaners — are integrated into its Bespoke AI system, offering personalized recommendations tailored to each individual in multi-member households.
The overarching main theme of the lineup is that it should be easy to use, assist users in their daily lives and save time and energy.
The main products of the 2025 Bespoke AI release include a screen and a voice recognition feature to activate Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby, which provides the requested information by the users on the screen.
A neat feature demonstrated at the event showed a user who had misplaced his phone use the refrigerator-mounted Bixby to call the device via SmartThings, allowing him to locate it by the ringtone.
The demonstrator emphasized that even in multi-member households, Bixby is able to recognize different voices and offer tailored services to suit different individuals.
The 2025 Bespoke AI Steam vacuum cleaner, featuring an RGB (red, green and blue) camera, acts as a central housekeeper and monitoring device in the residence. The new model is positioned to compete with China-based Roborock, which currently holds the top market share in the domestic market.
Aside from the patented motor technology that delivers over twice the suction power of previous models, the RGB camera can sense liquid spills and automatically clean using the mop function. The camera also acts as a mobile home monitoring device, allowing the user to view the camera feed from the vacuum live through SmartThings to check in on pets or monitor rooms while away.
The advance of vacuum cleaners to include cameras that can be utilized for surveillance functions, however, has drawn privacy concerns over home footage.
“All the user information on our Bespoke AI products is tightly protected under our Samsung Knox technology,” said Moon Jong-seung, head of the digital appliances development division at Samsung Electronics, at the event to introduce the new lineup in eastern Seoul on Friday.
The proprietary technology is a security platform integrated into Samsung’s consumer and enterprise devices.
“And if a user decides to terminate their Samsung account, all the user information is automatically deleted as well.”
Specific release dates for the 2025 lineup will differ depending on region.
The event was postponed for two days from Wednesday due to the unexpected death of Samsung Electronic’s former Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee, who oversaw the electronics giant's home appliance, mobile and TV businesses. Han had planned to give the keynote speech at the event.
His death by heart attack at 63 was confirmed by the company on Tuesday.
When asked whether there were any revisions to business plans regarding its home appliance division, the response was subtle — Moon replied that the company has “already been setting clear directions and detailed plans” and believes everything will progress smoothly “without any setbacks.”
