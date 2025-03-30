G-Dragon reaffirms K-pop icon status with 'Übermensch' concert
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 19:00
G-Dragon’s long-awaited return to the stage was nothing short of a spectacle. His “Übermensch” world tour, which began in Korea with a two-day concert on March 29 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi, was a master class in showmanship, blending nostalgia with innovation. As the leader of Big Bang and a solo powerhouse, he had much to prove after seven years since his last world tour, “World Tour Act III: M.O.T.T.E.,” in 2017.
The result? A night that reinforced his status as a K-pop icon.
Opening with "Power" and "Home Sweet Home" from his new album, G-Dragon immediately set the tone. His choreography was polished, and his stage presence was magnetic. Even the biting cold that suddenly came over the weekend couldn't dampen the audience’s enthusiasm, as they erupted into cheers, energized by his electrifying performance.
Despite his larger-than-life persona, G-Dragon stayed humble.
“I’m a shy person and not very talkative,” he told the crowd. “But please know that you’re in the presence of a special artist.”
Without further ado, G-Dragon proceeded to perform a selection of his past hits, including “One of a Kind” (2012) and “Super Star” (2017). The lyrics, which playfully boast his uniqueness — such as “Yes sir, I’m one of a kind” and “I’m so talented and I have so much” — are catchy and endearing, not arrogant, reinforcing his status as a “one-of-a-kind” talent.
It wasn't just his hit songs, rapping skills and powerful performances that made the concert stand out; it was an immersive experience. AI-driven visuals enhanced the performance, making the stage feel both futuristic and deeply personal. The night’s highlights included surprise collaborations, with 2NE1’s CL joining him for “The Leaders” (2009) and beatboxer Wing adding flair to “Heartbreaker” (2009).
“I’m so happy to see you after such a long time, and I want you to match your energy with me,” G-Dragon said, acknowledging his fans. “I apologize for the delay due to the harsh weather conditions, but I’m so grateful to see you holding your light sticks and cheering me on.”
The evening wasn’t without its challenges.
The concert was delayed by 73 minutes due to harsh weather, but once G-Dragon thanked his fans for their unwavering support, the crowd erupted into chants of “Kwon Ji-yong.”
“I realized, as I prepared for this comeback, that I’ve always been active without a break, but this time, it’s been so long since my last comeback. I tried to show you everything I wanted to and put my all into it,” G-Dragon said. “It took a little longer, but I’ll continue to show you my best moving forward.”
His latest album, “Übermensch,” was released on Feb. 25, marking an 11-year gap since the release of “Coup d'État” on Sept. 2, 2013.
While performing as a solo artist, G-Dragon didn't forget to acknowledge his group, Big Bang, hinting at a potential reunion. Big Bang, which debuted in 2006 as a five-member group under YG Entertainment, now consists of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.
“‘Still Life’ [2022] was our last song as Big Bang, and we had more plans as a group,” G-Dragon said. “Next year marks Big Bang’s 20th anniversary, so I’m expecting our ‘coming of age ceremony.’”
Having performed a mix of past hits and tracks from “Übermensch,” G-Dragon took a moment to explain the meaning behind his latest album.
“The cover shows two figures facing each other,” he explained. “One represents my past, the other my present. It’s a message to keep evolving.”
G-Dragon’s tour continues with stops in major Asian cities, including Tokyo, Jakarta and Hong Kong. Additional dates are expected.
