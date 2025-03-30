DP chief Lee fined 5 million won for third failure to attend development scandal trial

6 in 10 Koreans support President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office: Poll

DP threatens 'serious decision' if acting President Han refuses to appoint justice

Korea to earmark additional $6.8 billion for wildfire recovery and tariff defense

Related Stories

PPP, DP vow to acknowledge impeachment ruling, but keep up pressure on court

Still infighting in the face of impeachment

Gap in support for rival parties narrows to within margin of error

PPP floor leader urges acting president to reject DP's justice nominee

A revamp is needed for the government (KOR)