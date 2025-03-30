 Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday

Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 23:26 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 00:32
Actor Kim Soo-hyun [GOLDMEDALIST]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun [GOLDMEDALIST]

 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun will speak out about his relationship with Kim Sae-ron for the first time on Monday.
 
Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, announced Sunday night that the actor would address the scandal surrounding his relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron during a news conference at Stanford Hotel in western Seoul, alongside LKB & Partners lawyer Kim Jong-bok, at 4:30 p.m. the following afternoon.
 
The occasion will mark the first time the star has spoken to the public directly about the relationship. He will not take questions, the agency said. 
 
 

Related Article

 
“We are deeply regretful about concerning everyone with the recent string of events,” Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, said in a press release on Sunday night. “Actor Kim Soo-hyun and LKB & Partners will present their case at the news conference.”
 
Bu Ji-seok, an attorney at Law Firm Buyou who represents the late actor's family, reveals KakaoTalk chats between actor Kim Soo-hyun and late actor Kim Sae-ron that allegedly took place in June 2016, during a press conference held on March 27 in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

Bu Ji-seok, an attorney at Law Firm Buyou who represents the late actor's family, reveals KakaoTalk chats between actor Kim Soo-hyun and late actor Kim Sae-ron that allegedly took place in June 2016, during a press conference held on March 27 in southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Kim Sae-ron's family claimed on March 10, through far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, that actor Kim Soo-hyun had dated their daughter for six years, beginning when she was 15 years old. The YouTube channel has since released photographs and videos allegedly taken during their relationship.
 
Goldmedalist initially denied the accusations. It later admitted that the two had been in a relationship but claimed it had not begun before Kim Sae-ron turned 19.
 
Kim Sae-ron's family's lawyer revealed KakaoTalk chats that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had allegedly exchanged in June 2016 during a news conference on March 27.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Soo-hyun Kim Sae-ron Goldmedalist

More in Social Affairs

Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday

Springtime snow in Seoul — in pictures

Major university medical students say they will return to class after yearlong protest

Single-parent families earn 60 percent of average income as debts continue to rise

Spring festivals in Gyeongsang region canceled in wake of deadly wildfires

Related Stories

Kim Soo-hyun denies claims of long-term relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron

Brands pull Kim Soo-hyun ads amid Kim Sae-ron allegations

'Evidence of Kim Soo-hyun dating Kim Sae-ron as a minor' to be disclosed at press conference

Kim Soo-hyun to make statement about Kim Sae-ron allegations next week, agency says

Why Kim Soo-hyun's alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl will likely go unpunished
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)