Kim Soo-hyun to address Kim Sae-ron relationship for the first time on Monday
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 23:26 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 00:32
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Soo-hyun will speak out about his relationship with Kim Sae-ron for the first time on Monday.
Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, announced Sunday night that the actor would address the scandal surrounding his relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron during a news conference at Stanford Hotel in western Seoul, alongside LKB & Partners lawyer Kim Jong-bok, at 4:30 p.m. the following afternoon.
The occasion will mark the first time the star has spoken to the public directly about the relationship. He will not take questions, the agency said.
“We are deeply regretful about concerning everyone with the recent string of events,” Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Goldmedalist, said in a press release on Sunday night. “Actor Kim Soo-hyun and LKB & Partners will present their case at the news conference.”
Kim Sae-ron's family claimed on March 10, through far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab, that actor Kim Soo-hyun had dated their daughter for six years, beginning when she was 15 years old. The YouTube channel has since released photographs and videos allegedly taken during their relationship.
Goldmedalist initially denied the accusations. It later admitted that the two had been in a relationship but claimed it had not begun before Kim Sae-ron turned 19.
Kim Sae-ron's family's lawyer revealed KakaoTalk chats that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had allegedly exchanged in June 2016 during a news conference on March 27.
