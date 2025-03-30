Gyeongsang wildfires declared contained as police book man suspected of starting blaze

Spring festivals in Gyeongsang region canceled in wake of deadly wildfires

Single-parent families earn 60 percent of average income as debts continue to rise

Major university medical students say they will return to class after yearlong protest

Springtime snow in Seoul — in pictures

Gov't probes SNU medical school for letting students go on leave

Nationwide doctors' strike to go forward next week

Consultative group to solve doctors' strike collapses after physicians, med schools drop out

One in five new doctors went to medical school overseas

Junior doctors likely to be dismissed en masse as resignation deadline passes