 Seoul schools to ban frog dissections amid animal cruelty, psychological trauma concerns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 30 Mar. 2025, 14:44
Children observe wetland creatures including frogs and tadpoles at Pyeongdume Wetland in Gwangju on April 22, during an outdoors activity in celebration of Earth Day. [YONHAP]

Dissection of animals such as frogs will be banned at elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education announced on Thursday that it had revised provisions on animal cruelty in the city's education ordinance.
 

Decades ago, it was common to see frogs and crucian carp dissected in classrooms. However, amid growing criticism that animal dissection was unethical and psychologically traumatized minors, the Animal Protection Act was revised in March 2018 to prohibit minors from engaging in such acts.
 
Still, some schools continued to conduct animal dissections during science classes until recently. According to the education office, dissection was done at two middle schools and one high school in 2022.
 
The revised ordinance stipulates that the dissection of animals or animal carcasses for education, experiments or research is prohibited under the Animal Protection Act.
 
However, an exception will be allowed if the dissection review committee — composed of curriculum experts and medical professionals — recognizes the educational necessity of the practice.
 
The ordinance also adds a provision allowing animal cruelty prevention education plans to be incorporated into plans established under other laws or ordinances.
 
“A committee has been formed per the guidelines of the higher law, and we have once again emphasized to schools the importance of following proper procedures, especially regarding dissection practices as part of broader animal protection education,” said an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Frogs Animal rights Seoul Korea

