 Seoul to bolster crowd control with 20 million visitors expected for spring festivals
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 14:22
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


In a photo provided by the Songpa District Office on March 27, visitors stroll along Seokchon Lake in Jamsil, southern Seoul, during the 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival. [SONGPA DISTRICT OFFICE]

Seoul will strengthen crowd control measures as around 19.59 million visitors are expected to attend spring festivals across the capital through May.
 
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, on Sunday, at least 96 festivals are scheduled during this period.
 

One of the major events, the annual cherry blossom festival at Seokchon Lake in Songpa District’s Jamsil area, is expected to draw around one million visitors from Wednesday through April 6. To manage crowds, the city will utilize the Internet of Things, or IoT, including electronic displays showing real-time crowd levels, as well as drones for monitoring and control.
 
A disaster safety situation room will also be set up at the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, where around three million visitors are expected. The festival will run from Friday through April 8. Seoul police will conduct safety inspections before the Yeouido event on Wednesday.
 
According to the city government, joint inspections will be carried out with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety for three major festivals expected to attract large crowds: the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival, the Seokchon Lake Cherry Blossom Festival and the Seoul Rose Festival in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, which is scheduled for May 16 to May 18.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
