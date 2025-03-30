Spring festivals in Gyeongsang region canceled in wake of deadly wildfires
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 17:10
Many spring festivals and events in the Gyeongsang region have been canceled due to the recent wildfires that ravaged the area over the last week.
In Andong, North Gyeongsang, an event reenacting Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) scholar Toegye Yi Hwang’s last journey home — originally scheduled for March 31 to Apr. 13 — was canceled. The city’s cherry blossom festival scheduled for early April was also canceled.
Also canceled was early May's “2025 Chajeonjanggun Noguk Princess Festival,” which celebrates Andong's traditional culture and folklore. The county's sports competition, which was to be held during this festival, has also been postponed.
Yeongdeok County, which suffered significant casualties due to the wildfire, canceled its annual peach blossom festival and a ceremony celebrating its residents, both initially planned for Apr. 17 at the county's sports complex.
A walking event and the cherry blossom concert, scheduled for Apr. 5 in the county's Byeolparang Park, have also been postponed.
Pohang indefinitely postponed its hiking competition and cherry blossom festival. The city’s canola flower festival, which was scheduled for Apr. 5 to 6 at the Homigot Sunrise Plaza, was also canceled.
Gyeongsan canceled its walking competition, which was set to be held on its peach blossom trail next month.
Yeungnam University indefinitely postponed its spring festival, which was planned for next month. The event brings university members and local residents together for fun events.
Daegu University also decided to temporarily postpone the cherry blossom festival scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and participate in disaster recovery support.
In Uiseong County, where the wildfire first occurred, a cornelian cherry festival scheduled to open on March 22 and run for nine days was canceled.
Goryeong County canceled its “Goryeong Daegaya Festival,” scheduled for Friday to Sunday. Bonghwa County canceled its poetry recitation spring event scheduled for Saturday.
