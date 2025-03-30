 Springtime snow in Seoul — in pictures
Springtime snow in Seoul — in pictures

Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 18:06
Tourists watch a gatekeeper appointing ceremony at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 30 as light snow fell over the capital amid a cold spell ahead of spring flower festivals. [YONHAP]

Light snow fell over Seoul on Sunday amid a cold spell ahead of spring festivals scheduled in the capital in April.
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Sunday most of the nation will see clear weather Monday, while morning temperatures in Seoul could drop to 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). 
 
Tourists watch a gatekeeper appointing ceremony at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on March 30 as light snow fell over the capital amid a cold spell. [YONHAP]

Snowflakes sprinkle on plum blossoms near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul. on March 30. [NEWS1]

Snow falls over Jongno District in central Seoul on March 30, amid the first bloom of spring flowers. [YONHAP]

Snow falls over azaleas blooming in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 30. [YONHAP]

Visitors brave the unexpected cold spell as snow falls in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 30. [NEWS1]

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
