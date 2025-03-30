Inflammatory rhetoric, once confined to street protests, has now entered the chambers of the National Assembly.The Democratic Party (DP) has once again floated the idea of “chain impeachments.” On Sunday, Floor Leader Park Chan-dae warned Acting President Han Duck-soo that if he fails to appoint Ma Eun-hyeok as a Constitutional Court justice by April 1, the DP would be forced to make a “serious decision.”Some first-term DP lawmakers went even further, raising the possibility of impeaching other Cabinet members who could assume the acting presidency should Ma’s nomination remain unconfirmed.The ruling People Power Party (PPP) isn't any more restrained. Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong declared he would file sedition charges against 72 individuals — including all first-term DP lawmakers, party leader Lee Jae-myung and even political podcaster Kim Eo-jun — over the DP’s threats to impeach Han and other ministers.Kweon claimed that even floating such an idea amounted to treason, adding, “Threatening Cabinet members is no different from a terrorist issuing a beheading warning.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]