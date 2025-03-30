Sunday's fortune: Reflection, family and self-restraint
Published: 30 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Sometimes, ignorance is bliss.
🔹 Avoid physically strenuous tasks.
🔹 Don’t confuse discipline with nagging.
🔹 It may not be useful, but it feels wasteful to throw away.
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced or senior.
🔹 Stay in and rest — avoid going out.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Familiar faces can sometimes be the most unpredictable.
🔹 Even if you feel hurt, don’t show it.
🔹 Reflect on the idea that having no children can be a blessing.
🔹 Everyone sees things differently.
🔹 Being too rigid can lead to breaking.
🔹 Don’t stand out — stay under the radar.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Today is always the best day — enjoy it.
🔹 Life feels rich and fulfilling.
🔹 Your home may be filled with the scent of joy.
🔹 Capture special moments — take photos.
🔹 Time spent with good people is time well spent.
🔹 Delight in life’s small, certain joys.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ ♥ (Romance) | 🧭 South
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 A parent’s love for their child is unwavering.
🔹 Show respect for your partner’s words.
🔹 A spouse is truly a blessing.
🔹 People are sustained by emotional bonds.
🔹 Someone — or something — may capture your heart.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 You may hear news from a relative.
🔹 An outing or meet-up might be planned.
🔹 Invitations or casual gatherings may arise.
🔹 Consider a family day trip.
🔹 Go shopping or enjoy a performance.
🔹 Weigh both value and personal satisfaction.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t be bound by tradition.
🔹 Open your heart and take the first step.
🔹 Choose vegetables and fruit over meat today.
🔹 Morning hours may be more favorable than the afternoon.
🔹 Prioritize time with family over others.
🔹 Wear blue tones for a boost.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Your family line is your greatest asset.
🔹 Helping one another is part of being human.
🔹 Know the difference between guidance and nagging.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced or in authority.
🔹 The morning may be more productive than the afternoon.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Words can hurt — silence may be golden.
🔹 Seeing brings frustration; not seeing brings curiosity.
🔹 Offer kindness even to those you dislike.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail the plan.
🔹 Avoid socializing — spend time alone.
🔹 Watch out for lost or damaged belongings.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Expect a bright, refreshing, and satisfying day.
🔹 Luck may come from all directions.
🔹 A project in progress may bring fulfillment.
🔹 You may feel physically tired but emotionally happy.
🔹 A pleasant purchase could lift your spirits.
🔹 Finances may start to look up.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Brag about your children or family — go ahead!
🔹 Stay youthful and embrace the times.
🔹 Spend and gain in ways that bring joy.
🔹 What seemed trivial may turn out delightful.
🔹 Make memories through meaningful connections.
🔹 Spending may feel fun and rewarding today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 You may find value in everything today.
🔹 A harmonious family is the foundation of happiness.
🔹 When it comes to people or things, the more the better.
🔹 Everything may align just the way you like.
🔹 Emotional bonds may deepen.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t interfere—step back.
🔹 Don’t let emotions sway your judgment.
🔹 Let go of the past — it’s behind you.
🔹 Disagreements with a partner won’t last — don’t take it seriously.
🔹 Sometimes it’s wiser to walk away than to fight.
🔹 Let reason guide you, not emotion.
🔹 Avoid meeting up with friends today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
