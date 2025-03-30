Lee Hae-in, Kim Chae-yeon fail to medal at World Figure Skating Championships

Lee Hae-in and Kim Chae-yeon both failed to reach the podium in the women's singles at the figure skating world championships in the United States.Lee scored her season-best 194.36 points to finish ninth at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden in Boston on Friday. Lee, the 2023 silver medalist, had 126.57 points in Friday's free skate, also her new season best, after earning 67.79 points in the short program two days earlier.Lee was called for under-rotation of a triple toe loop as part of a combination with a triple Lutz. She also lost points for under-rotating a triple flip later in the program.Kim, who won bronze in 2024, settled for 10th place this time with an overall score of 194.16 points, her lowest of this season. She had 128.49 points in the free skate and 65.67 points in the short program.Kim landed her early jumps cleanly, but her triple Lutz in the latter part of the free skate was downgraded. She then landed her triple Lutz on the quarter, costing her more points.Kim arrived in Boston carrying high expectations as the gold medalist at both the Asian Winter Games and the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in February.Alysa Liu of the United States won the gold medal with 222.97 points overall, denying Kaori Sakamoto of Japan a bid for a fourth straight title. Sakamoto was the runner-up with 217.98 points.Mone Chiba, also of Japan, finished third with 215.24 points.Because the combined ranking placements for Lee and Kim amounted to 19, Korea will send two skaters to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. If the total had been 13 or under, then Korea would have been able to send three skaters to the Olympics.Yonhap