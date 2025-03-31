Industrial output gains 0.6% in February as retail sales shift up 1.5%
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 08:15 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 08:40
Korea's industrial output edged up in February from the previous month, driven by robust production of electronic components and electrical equipment, data showed Monday.
Industrial production rose 0.6 percent last month, reversing a downward trend that had persisted since September, except for a slight uptick in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a key gauge of private spending, climbed 1.5 percent in February from a month earlier.
Facility investment posted a sharp rebound in the cited month, surging 18.7 percent on month after a significant decline in the previous month.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
