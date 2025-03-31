 Industrial output gains 0.6% in February as retail sales shift up 1.5%
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Industrial output gains 0.6% in February as retail sales shift up 1.5%

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 08:15 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 08:40
A worker at Samsung Electronics' production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

A worker at Samsung Electronics' production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's industrial output edged up in February from the previous month, driven by robust production of electronic components and electrical equipment, data showed Monday.
 
Industrial production rose 0.6 percent last month, reversing a downward trend that had persisted since September, except for a slight uptick in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 
Retail sales, a key gauge of private spending, climbed 1.5 percent in February from a month earlier.
 
Facility investment posted a sharp rebound in the cited month, surging 18.7 percent on month after a significant decline in the previous month.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea industrial output Statistics Korea

More in Economy

Korea sees economic boost as output, sales and investment all rise in February

Industrial output gains 0.6% in February as retail sales shift up 1.5%

Assets ascend: Gold prices hit new record high

Korea to earmark additional $6.8 billion for wildfire recovery and tariff defense

Trade chiefs of Korea, China, Japan discuss advancing trade cooperation at trilateral meeting

Related Stories

Korea's industrial output falls for second month in August

Korea's industrial output in March records largest drop in four years

Korea's industrial output climbs for third straight month

Galaxy S24 shoots up Korea's industrial output for the third month

Industrial production rose 4.3% in January
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)