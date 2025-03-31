Industrial output gains 0.6% in February as retail sales shift up 1.5%

Korea's industrial output edged up in February from the previous month, driven by robust production of electronic components and electrical equipment, data showed Monday.Industrial production rose 0.6 percent last month, reversing a downward trend that had persisted since September, except for a slight uptick in December, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.Retail sales, a key gauge of private spending, climbed 1.5 percent in February from a month earlier.Facility investment posted a sharp rebound in the cited month, surging 18.7 percent on month after a significant decline in the previous month.Yonhap