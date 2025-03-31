 Currency contraction: Foreign funds fall $5 billion in February
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:35
A banker checks dollar bills at Hana Bank's Counterfeit Notes Response Center in Seoul on March 31. [YONHAP]

Korea's foreign currency deposits decreased by nearly $5 billion, primarily due to corporations. The nation's foreign currency deposits totaled $98.53 billion in February, marking a decrease of $4.91 billion from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea. Foreign currency deposits comprise deposits from domestic companies, foreign nationals who have resided in the country for longer than six months and foreign companies operating in Korea.
