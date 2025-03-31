 Korea, Chile discuss cooperation on core minerals in Santiago
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:35
Second Vice Finance Minister Kim Yoon-sang, front left, holds a meeting with Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel Cullell in Chile on March 28. [YONHAP]

Second Vice Finance Minister Kim Yoon-sang has met with Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel Cullell to discuss bilateral cooperation on core minerals, Korea's Finance Ministry said Monday.
 
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) convention, which took place in Santiago for five days and concluded Sunday, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
During the talks, Kim emphasized cooperation between Korea and Chile in securing stable supply chains for key minerals, including lithium and copper, the ministry added.
 
The two officials also exchanged views on expanding economic cooperation in renewable energy, information technology and other areas.
 
Kim also met with Bolivia's minister of development planning, Sergio Armando Cusicanqui Loayza, where they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation through various financial mechanisms, including IDB trust funds, the ministry said.
 
Meanwhile, participants at the IDB convention adopted a joint declaration titled "Ready and Resilient Americas," aimed at enhancing disaster risk management and recovery efforts in Latin America in response to earthquakes, wildfires and floods.

Yonhap
