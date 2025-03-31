 Kospi crashes below 2,500 as short selling resumes, Trump tariffs draw near
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi crashes below 2,500 as short selling resumes, Trump tariffs draw near

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:50 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 11:36
Opening market conditions for Kospi and the won-dollar exchange rate are displayed on the electronic board in the dealing room of the headquarters of Hana Bank in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 31. [NEWS1]

Opening market conditions for Kospi and the won-dollar exchange rate are displayed on the electronic board in the dealing room of the headquarters of Hana Bank in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 31. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's main Kospi bourse dipped below the psychologically significant 2,500 level in the early trading session with the restart of short selling and the imminent U.S. imposition of reciprocal tariffs.

 
The Kospi fell 63.81 points, or 2.49 percent, to 2,494.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will announce a set of reciprocal tariffs Wednesday, targeting nations that charge fees on U.S. exports, promising to match those countries' duties.
 

Related Article

 
In Seoul, most shares started in negative territory.
 
Samsung Electronics dropped 2.16 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix decreased 2.86 percent.
 
Carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.2 percent, and leading battery maker tumbled 4.92 percent.
 
Steel giant Posco Holdings sank 4.28 percent, and biotech firm Samsung Biologics retreated 3.05 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,471.45 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 4.55 won from the previous session.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea market opening Monday tariffs Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi crashes below 2,500 as short selling resumes, Trump tariffs draw near

Kospi tanks 1.89% on expanding trade war jitters

Kospi opens lower on U.S. losses as tariff woes continue

Delinquency rate on bank loans surges in January

Kwangju Bank celebrates foreign center with giveaways

Related Stories

Seoul shares open lower Monday over U.S. Fed woes

Stocks mixed at the open, won strengthens against dollar

Shares open lower on recession fears

Hopes for stimulus package help Kospi rise 1.67%

Kospi maintains winning streak with 0.62% climb on chip optimism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)