AI chip startup Rebellions forms Japanese unit to expand in data center market
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:27
AI chip startup Rebellions established a Japanese unit as it looks to expand its presence in the country’s AI data center market, the firm said Monday.
The Bundang, Gyeonggi-based company aims to strengthen local communications and technical support as well as find new clients in Japan through the launch, as it expects demand for AI chips to increase in line with the country’s rapidly growing AI data center industry.
It further plans to accelerate the demonstration of proof of concept (PoC) for its AI semiconductors with Japanese cloud service providers and mobile carriers.
Kim Hye-jin, a Tokyo University graduate who led fashion retailer Musinsa’s Japanese business in the early stages, was tapped to lead the Japanese entity’s strategy. Rebellions plans to hire a separate head for the unit as well as tech personnel.
The overseas expansion follows Rebellions' merger with Sapeon Korea in December, which marked the landmark creation of Korea's first AI chip unicorn.
Rebellions raised investment from Japan’s DG Daiwa Ventures in a Series B round. The company made its first sales in the country last year. The firm recently secured a partnership with Naver Cloud to develop infrastructure to build a localized AI model for Saudi Arabia.
“The AI data center market is growing rapidly in Japan, and yet there are very few companies in Japan that develop their own AI chips and can demonstrate PoC in using those to operate AI data centers,” Rebellions CEO Park Sung-hyun said through a press release.
“Rebellions has already made significant progress in technology collaboration through partnerships with local companies. Now, by establishing a local entity, the company plans to deepen its presence in the market and actively expand its business. Starting with Japan, Rebellions also aims to establish a Saudi Arabian branch within the year, firmly establishing its presence in the global AI infrastructure market,” Park said.
