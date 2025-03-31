Acting president vows 'unwavering support' for chip industry

Acting President Han Duck-soo pledged the government's unwavering support for the nation's semiconductor industry on Monday.Han made the pledge during a visit to chip giant SK hynix's plant in Icheon as the semiconductor industry faces challenges from an increasingly uncertain trade environment driven by recent U.S. tariffs and technological competition from rival nations.“The government will support the semiconductor and other advanced strategic industries without wavering under any circumstances for the sake of our future,” he said.In particular, Han promised to use various tools, such as financial, tax, banking and infrastructure support, to help secure the industry's global competitiveness.Moreover, the government will boldly remove regulations hampering businesses' investment and innovation, he said.Yonhap