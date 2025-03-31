 Acting president vows 'unwavering support' for chip industry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Acting president vows 'unwavering support' for chip industry

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 17:08
Acting President Han Duck-soo, center, visits an SK hynix plant in Icheon on March 31. [SK HYNIX]

Acting President Han Duck-soo, center, visits an SK hynix plant in Icheon on March 31. [SK HYNIX]

 
Acting President Han Duck-soo pledged the government's unwavering support for the nation's semiconductor industry on Monday.
 
Han made the pledge during a visit to chip giant SK hynix's plant in Icheon as the semiconductor industry faces challenges from an increasingly uncertain trade environment driven by recent U.S. tariffs and technological competition from rival nations.
 
“The government will support the semiconductor and other advanced strategic industries without wavering under any circumstances for the sake of our future,” he said.
 

Related Article

 
In particular, Han promised to use various tools, such as financial, tax, banking and infrastructure support, to help secure the industry's global competitiveness.
 
Moreover, the government will boldly remove regulations hampering businesses' investment and innovation, he said.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea chip semiconductor SK hynix Han Duck-soo

More in Industry

Hyundai Steel shuts down Incheon plant for a month

Daiso, LG and others donate to support wildfire recovery efforts

Hanwha Group chief to hand over 11.32% of shares to sons

Crowds flock to see new Tesla Model Y ahead of release

Acting president vows 'unwavering support' for chip industry

Related Stories

Gov't plans 80,000 new homes for chip industry workforce

SK hynix reports a 53 percent jump in 1st quarter net profit

Government inks MOU with major tech firms

Government creates public-private collaborative body to boost technological cooperation

Chipmaking slowed by red tape in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)