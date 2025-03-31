Cakes nearing 40,000 won as bakeries hike prices
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:42 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:46
As food prices continue to climb, whole cakes in Korea are now approaching 40,000 won ($27), with major bakery chains raising prices in response to higher ingredient and logistics costs.
A Twosome Place raised the prices of its coffee, beverages and cakes last Wednesday, the company said Sunday. The price of whole cakes increased by 2,000 won, while individual slices rose by 400 won.
Following the adjustment, the store’s popular strawberry chocolate cake with whipped cream — known locally by its nickname “Seuchosaeng” — now costs 39,000 won, up from 37,000 won. A two-tier version of the same cake is priced at 48,000 won. The franchise’s strawberry whipped cream cake is 36,000 won, while the gâteau chocolate cake is listed at 40,000 won.
Among individual slices, the strawberry milk whipped cream cake now costs 9,500 won. The pavé chocolate cake and blueberry yogurt whipped cream cake are both priced at 8,800 won.
A Twosome Place attributed the price hikes to the rising global costs of ingredients such as cocoa and dairy and the weakness of the won.
Other major bakery chains, including SPC’s Paris Baguette and CJ Foodville’s Tous les Jours, have also raised prices, with some of their whole cakes now reaching the high-30,000 won range. Slices now sell for up to 10,000 won.
In February, Paris Baguette raised the prices of 96 types of bread and 25 cakes by an average of 5.9 percent, its first hike in two years. A company spokesperson said the increase was “unavoidable” due to higher ingredient and operational costs.
Tous les Jours also raised the prices of around 110 breads and cakes by an average of 5 percent earlier this month. The company similarly cited the rising cost of raw materials and related expenses.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
