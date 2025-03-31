Daiso, LG and others donate to support wildfire recovery efforts
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:31
Daiso, LG Electronics and other big-name companies have stepped in to support recovery efforts and aid displaced residents affected by the large-scale wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang as cleanup operations begin in the regions.
Discount retailer Daiso Korea's operator Asung Daiso on Monday pledged a donation of 1 billion won ($740,000) to the Korean Red Cross to support recovery efforts and assist those displaced by the fires.
“We hope the affected areas can be restored quickly and that everyone can return to their daily lives soon,” a company official said in a statement.
Food and beverage companies also joined the relief efforts. Nongshim has promised 300 million won and plans to donate an additional 60,000 units of bottled water and instant noodles. SPC Group is contributing 300 million won to support temporary housing for victims, living expenses and assistance for firefighters.
Game developer Nexon donated 500 million won through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, while SK Discovery contributed the same amount to aid residents in Andong, where one of its affiliates operates a manufacturing facility.
Public institutions and online retailers are also participating. Korea Expressway Corporation and its labor union raised 100 million won each, bringing their total donation to 200 million won. Online fashion platform Musinsa announced a 100 million won donation collected through employee contributions with additional corporate funds.
LG Electronics said it will donate 2 billion won and provide air purifiers and microwave ovens to evacuation centers.
Taekwang Group pledged 300 million won and announced that affiliates Heungkuk Life Insurance and Heungkuk Fire & Marine Insurance will offer financial support, such as reduced interest rates on loans for those affected.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)