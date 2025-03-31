Free Wi-Fi to be available on all express buses nationwide

Passengers on all express bus routes in Korea will be able to access free onboard Wi-Fi internet connection starting this week, the Transport Ministry said Monday.According to the ministry, free Wi-Fi will be available on all 240 express bus routes and 1,724 buses operated by eight major express bus companies across the country starting Tuesday.These companies include Kumho Express, Dongbu Express and Samhwa Express. The service applies to all buses, including standard, deluxe and premium class vehicles.The service uses KT's network and will allow users to download a 1GB video in about 20 seconds, according to the ministry.The ministry said it was also in discussions with provincial governments and intercity bus operators to extend free Wi-Fi to intercity buses, which currently offer limited service mainly on routes to Incheon International Airport.Yonhap