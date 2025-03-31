Hyundai Steel shuts down Incheon plant for a month
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:57
Hyundai Steel will halt the production of one of its steel reinforcement bar plants in Dong District, Incheon, for the entire month of April.
The steelmaker said the temporary shutdown is the result of low demand in an announcement Thursday.
Hyundai Steel said it will continue to operate its two other steel rebar plants.
