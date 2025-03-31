 Hyundai Steel shuts down Incheon plant for a month
Hyundai Steel shuts down Incheon plant for a month

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 18:57
Pictured is an aerial view of Hyundai Steel's plant in Dong District, Incheon, on March 31, a day before the month-long shutdown of one of the steelmaker's steel rebar plants. The steelmaker announced March 27 that it would temporarily halt the production of one of its steel reinforcement bar plants for the month of April. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Steel will halt the production of one of its steel reinforcement bar plants in Dong District, Incheon, for the entire month of April. 
 
The steelmaker said the temporary shutdown is the result of low demand in an announcement Thursday. 
 
Hyundai Steel said it will continue to operate its two other steel rebar plants. 
 
 
