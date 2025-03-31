Jeju to operate first 'semi-homeport' for cruises in May
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:26
Travelers will soon be able to embark on international cruises directly from Jeju Island, as the local government begins operating its first “semi-homeport” cruise route this May.
Until now, most cruise tourists in Korea relied on the “Fly and Cruise” model, where travelers flew overseas — typically to Japan, China or Europe — to board a ship.
Starting this spring, however, both Korean and international passengers will be able to join cruises departing directly from the island without the need for international flights.
The Jeju provincial government announced Monday it will begin operating semi-homeport cruise routes in collaboration with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Unlike a port of call, where cruise ships anchor, a semi-homeport allows for both departures and arrivals and serves as a stepping stone toward establishing a full-fledged homeport.
Starting May 1, the Adora Magic City — a 135,000-ton cruise ship operated by Chinese state-run Adora Cruises — will launch operations from Gangjeong Cruise Port in Seogwipo. The vessel will operate a route connecting Shanghai, Jeju and Japan, with 33 round trips scheduled through the end of the year. Each voyage will offer five- or six-day cruise packages for around 60 to 120 Korean passengers.
Jeju officials are also working to expand semi-homeport operations to Jeju Port in the future.
To support smooth operations, the provincial government has coordinated with immigration, customs and quarantine authorities, as well as with local shipping associations. The port has undergone simulations, and unmanned immigration kiosks are being installed to speed up border processing.
Jeju also plans to work with local travel agencies to attract cruise passengers and develop package tours. This will allow both domestic travelers and foreigners using direct flights to Jeju to enjoy cruises departing from the island.
The move comes amid a sharp increase in cruise tourism on the island. After a pandemic-induced hiatus, cruise operations resumed in 2023. Passenger numbers jumped from 101,000 in 2023 to 641,000 in 2024, marking a 534.7 percent increase. Port calls also rose from 71 to 274 in the same period.
Jeju expects 346 port calls and around 800,000 visitors this year.
According to a survey conducted by the Jeju Tourism Organization last year, cruise visitors reported higher satisfaction compared to previous years, with increases in port call frequency and length of stay.
Thanks to improvements in customs, immigration and quarantine procedures, the average time spent ashore increased from 4.23 hours in 2023 to 5.04 hours. Officials expect processing times to be further reduced once unmanned kiosks are fully introduced by the end of this year.
“Cruise tourism starting and ending in Jeju is set to become a valuable addition to the island’s tourism resources,” said Oh Sang-pil, head of Jeju’s bureau of oceans and fisheries. “It will help boost local consumption and contribute to the sustainable development of both the cruise industry and the regional economy.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
