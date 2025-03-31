 LS Group, LIG Group sign MOU on defense, energy collaboration
LS Group, LIG Group sign MOU on defense, energy collaboration

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:52
The logos of LS Group and LIG Group [EACH COMPANY]

LS Group and LIG Group signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster collaboration across a wide range of industries, including the defense and energy sectors, the companies said Monday.
 
Under the agreement, the two groups plan to work together on joint research and development, market analysis, technology and personnel exchanges, and potentially establish joint ventures to solidify their partnership.
 
LS Group is a Korean conglomerate mainly specializing in the electrics, materials and energy sectors. LIG Group specializes in defense equipment and internet technology services, among others.
 
To implement the MOU, LS and LIG will soon launch a joint consultative body to outline specific areas of collaboration and a detailed execution timeline.
 
Industry watchers see the partnership as a strategic move by LS Group to secure a key ally amid growing speculation over a possible shareholder battle involving Hoban Group.
 
The MOU signing follows a recent 3 percent acquisition of LS Cable & System stock by Hoban, the parent company of Taihan Cable & Solution, a key rival of LS Cable.
 
Hoban Group has downplayed the stake purchase as a mere investment decision, but industry watchers believe the group may be positioning itself advantageously in an ongoing legal dispute between Taihan Cable and LS Cable in an alleged technology theft case.

Yonhap
tags LS Group LIG Group

