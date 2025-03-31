 PUBG Mobile to launch limited-time Godzilla in-game goodies
PUBG Mobile to launch limited-time Godzilla in-game goodies

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:56
Promotional poster of PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Godzilla franchise owner Toho [KRAFTON]

Korean gaming giant Krafton’s mobile game PUBG Mobile has collaborated with the Godzilla franchise owner, Toho, to launch a limited-time event featuring themed in-game items.
 
From Friday to May 6, players will have the chance to collect special edition items inspired by iconic monsters such as Godzilla, Burning Godzilla, MechaGodzilla and King Ghidorah.
 

The collaboration introduces a range of cosmetic items including costume sets, vehicle skins, gliders, motorcycles, helmets and backpacks. Miniature versions of Burning Godzilla and King Ghidorah will also be available as in-game “buddies” that can accompany players on the battlefield.
 
Players can acquire the limited-edition items through two channels: the Godzilla Crate and the Godzilla Lucky Spin.
 
The Godzilla Crate offers items like the Burning Godzilla costume set and Godzilla costume set, while the Lucky Spin features companion items such as the Burning Godzilla Buddy and King Ghidorah Buddy.
 
Further details on the event and partnership can be found on PUBG Mobile’s official Korean community page.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
