More in Industry

Samsung SDI ships first batch of 46-series batteries to U.S.

More than half of Korea’s top 100 companies paid employees more $68,000 in 2024

Short selling to fully resume on Korea’s stock market after 17-month suspension

Balaan down after failing to pay vendors for week, claims money coming 'as soon as possible'

Why Hanwha Aerospace's historic share sale has investors up in arms