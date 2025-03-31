Samsung begins selling refurbished, discounted Galaxy S24 in Korea
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:34
- KIM JU-YEON
Samsung Electronics has begun selling refurbished Galaxy S24 models in Korea.
The models will be available on Samsung's website for prices 260,000 won ($177) to 640,000 won below MSRP. A refurbished Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB model, for example, will cost 1.31 million won, a 23 percent markdown from its 1.69 million won sticker price. The devices come with a two-year warranty, as Samsung's new smartphones do in Korea; they can also be returned within a week of purchase.
Samsung plans to sell additional models based on consumer demand.
The move is part of Samsung's “Certified Re-Newed” program, which has been operating in countries including the United States and Britain for the past few years. The devices on sale were returned within a week of purchase for reasons unrelated to damage, the company says, and have undergone “quality inspection.” They are not, however, guaranteed to include new batteries, which is a selling point of the U.S. version of the program.
Samsung Electronics expects the business to allow customers to experience its older flagship phones for a more affordable price and reduce waste.
“Samsung Electronics’ certified pre-owned Galaxy phones’ quality is guaranteed by the company and offers consumers a new option to purchase flagship models,” the firm said.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
