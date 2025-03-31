 Korean AI startup Wrtn Technologies raises 108 billion won in Series B
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Korean AI startup Wrtn Technologies raises 108 billion won in Series B

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:57
A search engine shows summarized results using Wrtn Technologies' AI service. [WRTN TECHNOLOGIES]

A search engine shows summarized results using Wrtn Technologies' AI service. [WRTN TECHNOLOGIES]

 
Wrtn Technologies, a Seoul-based AI startup, raised a total of 108 billion won ($73.5 million) in its round Series B funding as it looks to expand its global presence, the firm said Monday.  
 
The funding comes around nine months since the startup raised 25 billion won in a pre-series B round. The latest capital infusion brings the firm’s total investment to 130 billion won.
 

Related Article

 
The funds will be used to hire new personnel, create new content for its AI persona chat service set to officially launch on Thursday, called “Crack,” and as outreach activity expenses, the firm said.  
 
Goodwater Capital, a new investor, led the Series B round, while previous investors including BRV Capital Management, Capstone Partners, Z Venture Capital and Antler also joined.
 
Wrtn Technologies develops enterprise AI services including conversational search, writing assistants and chatbot tools leveraging the technology. Its AI platform aggregates multiple large language models including OpenAI's ChatGPT.  
 
Crack is Wrtn Technologies’ AI companion service, soon to be available on web and as a mobile app separate from the Wrtn app. The service had been available as part of Wrtn from March of last year and was a key contributor to the company’s sales, which reached $1.36 million in a month in December 2024, according to the firm.
 
It has offices in Tokyo, Japan and Dubai. Crack will be released later in the two countries following Korea.  
 
“Wrtn has, since its founding, aimed to be a daily AI service used and grown by the public and not in a lab. We will continue to develop AI services that can be used easily and conveniently by the public,” CEO Lee Se-young said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Wrtn Technologies AI Crack Wrtn

More in Tech

Samsung begins selling refurbished, discounted Galaxy S24 in Korea

AI chip startup Rebellions forms Japanese unit to expand in data center market

Korean AI startup Wrtn Technologies raises 108 billion won in Series B

Balaan files for corporate rehabilitation after failing to pay sellers for week

From reps to rehab, iPixel's AI can coach you at home

Related Stories

Tech startup Wrtn Technologies raises $18 million for AI push

Rebranded startup Wrtn aims to become 'mega AI platform'

Korea start-ups upgrade apps by plugging into ChatGPT

Hanwha Impact invests in Boston's Catalog Technologies

Huneed Technologies delivers Korea's first Manet radio to army
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)