Korean AI startup Wrtn Technologies raises 108 billion won in Series B

Wrtn Technologies, a Seoul-based AI startup, raised a total of 108 billion won ($73.5 million) in its round Series B funding as it looks to expand its global presence, the firm said Monday.
The funding comes around nine months since the startup raised 25 billion won in a pre-series B round. The latest capital infusion brings the firm’s total investment to 130 billion won.
The funds will be used to hire new personnel, create new content for its AI persona chat service set to officially launch on Thursday, called “Crack,” and as outreach activity expenses, the firm said.
Goodwater Capital, a new investor, led the Series B round, while previous investors including BRV Capital Management, Capstone Partners, Z Venture Capital and Antler also joined.
Wrtn Technologies develops enterprise AI services including conversational search, writing assistants and chatbot tools leveraging the technology. Its AI platform aggregates multiple large language models including OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Crack is Wrtn Technologies’ AI companion service, soon to be available on web and as a mobile app separate from the Wrtn app. The service had been available as part of Wrtn from March of last year and was a key contributor to the company’s sales, which reached $1.36 million in a month in December 2024, according to the firm.
It has offices in Tokyo, Japan and Dubai. Crack will be released later in the two countries following Korea.
“Wrtn has, since its founding, aimed to be a daily AI service used and grown by the public and not in a lab. We will continue to develop AI services that can be used easily and conveniently by the public,” CEO Lee Se-young said.
