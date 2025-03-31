Record 69 Korean titles showcased at Bologna Children’s Book Fair
Sixty-nine books by 15 Korean authors are set to be introduced at the 62nd Bologna Children’s Book Fair, the highest number of participants ever to hail from Korea, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday.
Forty domestic publishers will meet overseas buyers at the fair, which kicks off the same day and lasts until Thursday. An export agent will consult on behalf of 100 books by 45 additional publishers that were unable to take part.
Representatives of some 1,500 publishers from 100 nations attend the annual Bologna Children’s Book Fair to exchange copyright and trade licenses. More than 30,000 also arrive as visitors each year.
Five of the 15 authors — Kim Dong-soo, Bamco, Seo Hyun, Ahn Kyoung-mi and Luly — will be present at the fair for book talks and signing events.
Kim's “To Do List” (2024), Luly's “They Never Made it to Bremen” (2020), Bamco's “Trimming Anchovies” (2024), Seo's “Rice Cake House of a Tiger” (2023) and Ahn's “Masked Nights” (2024) will be highlighted and appeal to European publishers.
The other 10 authors are Kim Minu, So Yun-kyoung, Osori, Yoon Joung-mi, Kim Ji-min, Myo Yim, Kim Ji-young, Chang Sun-hwan, Moon Jong-hun and Cho Soo-jin.
Events will spotlight other authors and books as well, including Lee Geum-yi, a nominee for the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Award (HCAA); “If You Want to Eat a Red Apple” written by Jin Joo and illustrated by Lee Ga-hee, which won the BolognaRagazzi Award, and “Star Papa,” written and illustrated by Han Dam-hee, which won the BolognaRagazzi CrossMedia Award.
After the fair ends, the Korean books that were exhibited at the event will be donated to schools in Italy that teach Korean to promote the language.
The Culture Ministry will also work with the Korean Board on Books for Young People to foster the distribution of Korean picture books, support the short-listing of children's books and give publicity to authors on online platforms.
Other efforts include continuing to actively recommend Korean children's books to the organizations behind renowned accolades, such as the HCAA and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, and creating content to introduce Korean authors and their works and posting it to YouTube and Wikipedia.
