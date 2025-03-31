'Culinary Class Wars' stars to join Arumjigi Foundation fundraiser on April 3
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:41
The Arumjigi Foundation will hold its 13th annual fund-raising bazaar on April 3 at The Raum in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The event, which began in 2010, supports the preservation and research of Korea’s traditional culture.
The bazaar brings together supporters and corporate sponsors who share the foundation’s mission of valuing and promoting Korea’s cultural heritage. All proceeds will go toward Arumjigi’s projects related to traditional Korean clothing, food and housing.
A number of public figures will donate personal items, including actors Shin Ae-ra, Oh Yun-soo, Yun Yu-seon, Choi Ji-woo, and Yoon Seung-ah.
Chef Lim Tae-hoon of Doryang, known for his appearance on the Netflix show “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) will sell products in collaboration with convenience store brand GS25. Chef Oh Joon-tak of Namyeong Chicken, who also starred on “Culinary Class Wars,” will serve skewered dishes on site.
Around 140 brands will take part, offering a wide range of items including fashion, accessories, beauty products, jewelry, furniture, household goods, meal kits, children’s items and crafts. Health, beauty and pet products donated by partner brands will be sold at discounted prices. Vintage clothing and luxury items donated by foundation members will also be available.
“Thanks to growing support for the foundation’s mission, the event becomes more vibrant each year,” said Arumjigi Chair Shin Yun-gyun. “We will ensure that all proceeds are used to preserve and continue Korea’s traditional culture.”
Founded in 2001, the Arumjigi Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the beauty and value of traditional Korean culture. Its activities include the modern reinterpretation of tradition, improvement of the cultural and natural heritage environment and education and research to support the creative succession of cultural practices.
The name Arumjigi translates to “those who protect and cultivate the beauty of Korean cultural heritage."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE EUN-JU [[email protected]]
