A few days ago, I attended a lecture in Toronto by Professor Mark Aldenderfer, a high-altitude archaeologist who has spent decades excavating ancient sites on the Tibetan Plateau. He is a renowned scholar who has traced the remnants of ancient civilizations in the windswept terrain more than 4,000 meters above sea level. His talk that day spanned from the tomb of Songtsen Gampo, the founding emperor of Tibet, to civilizations that existed before the arrival of Buddhism.What was particularly intriguing, however, was the fact that the Zhangzhung culture — once dismissed as a “forgotten civilization” — is now being reexamined under China’s historical strategy.Zhangzhung was an independent ancient kingdom based in western Tibet, widely regarded as the birthplace of Bon, the indigenous spiritual tradition. Though it was incorporated into Songtsen Gampo’s Tibetan Empire in the 7th century, China today is reframing Zhangzhung not merely as a pre-Tibetan civilization, but as a constituent of a multiethnic empire absorbed into Chinese civilization.State-sponsored archaeological excavations, exhibitions, and research projects on Zhangzhung are being interpreted in ways that diminish the centrality of Tibetan Buddhism and the influence of India while bolstering China’s historical claims over the Himalayan region. Yet according to Professor Aldenderfer’s findings, the archaeological remains discovered in what is now considered Zhangzhung’s heartland fall short of the social and economic sophistication required to be labeled the “cradle of Tibetan culture.” The evidence suggests it was not a highly developed political or religious center. Nevertheless, China continues to subsume this complex and unfinished legacy into a simplified historical narrative.Whose history, then, is Zhangzhung? For those of us familiar with Japan’s past distortions of history and archaeology, this case serves as a stark reminder of how historical manipulation can distort a people’s collective identity. One can only hope that the proceedings at Korea’s Constitutional Court do not, even in retrospect, become shackles of historical revisionism.며칠 전, 티베트 고원에서 수십 년간 유적을 발굴해온 고산지대 고고학자 마크 알덴더퍼 교수를 토론토로 초청해 강연을 들었다. 그는 해발 4000m가 넘는 고원의 바람 속에서 고대 문명의 흔적을 추적해 온 석학이다. 이날 강연에서는 티베트의 초대 제왕인 송첸 감포(Songtsen Gampo)의 무덤에 대한 이야기부터, 불교가 전래되기 이전에 존재했던 문명들에 대한 이야기를 들었다.그런데 흥미로운 점은, 한때는 ‘잊힌 문명’으로 간주되었던 샹슝(Zhangzhung)문화가 최근 들어 중국 정부의 역사 전략 속에서 새롭게 조명되고 있다는 사실이다.샹슝은 티베트 서부 지역에 기반을 둔 독립된 고대 왕국으로, 본교(Bon)라 불리는 토착 신앙의 발상지로 알려져 있다. 7세기경 송첸 감포의 티베트 제국에 병합되었지만, 오늘날 중국은 이 샹슝을 단순한 ‘티베트 이전’ 문명으로서가 아니라, 중화 문명의 일부로 편입된 다민족 제국의 한 갈래로 재해석하고 있다.국가가 지원하는 샹슝에 대한 고고학 발굴, 전시, 연구 프로젝트의 해석들은 티베트 불교의 중심성과 인도의 영향력을 약화시키고, 중국의 히말라야 지역에 대한 역사적 주장을 정당화하는 데 사용되고 있다. 그런데 알덴더퍼 교수의 발굴 결과에 따르면, 오늘날 샹슝의 중심지로 여겨지는 지역에서 발견된 고고학적 유적들이 ‘티베트 문화의 발상지’라 불리기에는 사회적·경제적 발전 수준이 낮고, 고도로 발전된 정치·종교 중심지로는 보기 어렵다는 분석이다. 그럼에도 불구하고 중국은 이러한 복잡하고 미완인 유산을 단선적인 내러티브 속에 편입시키고 있다. 샹슝은 누구의 역사인가? 일본의 과거사와 고고학 왜곡 역사를 잘 아는 우리로서는 역사의 왜곡이 미치는 민족의식의 왜곡을 반추하게 된다. 대한민국에서 벌어지는 헌재 재판 과정이 훗날이라도 역사 왜곡의 족쇄가 되지 않기를 기원한다.