Medical students are refusing to return. A firm response is necessary. (KOR)

Medical students who took a leave of absence last year in protest of the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions are now returning to class en masse ahead of a looming deadline. At major institutions, including Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Korea University, nearly all medical students have reportedly submitted applications to resume their studies. Similar moves are expected at other medical schools by Monday's deadline. It is a welcome development.This shift comes despite the Korean Medical Student Association (KMSA), which represents students from 40 medical schools and graduate medical programs, maintaining its stance that students should continue their protest through a leave of absence. However, individual schools moved to hold votes and ultimately decided to return. In effect, their unified front has collapsed. The Education Ministry and universities, while postponing the planned increase in admissions for next year, held firm in warning that students who failed to return would be penalized per school regulations. That principle-based approach seems to have paid off.Yet the embers of protest still smolder. Some students, though they have reenrolled, are now vowing to boycott classes — a tactic dubbed “resistance after return.” This, too, is unjustifiable. What is the purpose of refusing to attend class? Students who do not fulfill academic requirements after returning will inevitably face delays in graduation or even expulsion. Such collective action appears rooted in a belief that they will eventually be granted leniency. This misconception must be corrected. The government and universities must continue to enforce rules without exception. Should students persist in boycotting lectures, they must face appropriate disciplinary measures, including delays or expulsion, in accordance with academic policies.Medical students are not the only members of the university community. If school regulations are applied selectively for their benefit, it raises serious questions of fairness for students in other departments. Are medical students entitled to special privileges? They are, first and foremost, students — subject to the same academic rules as everyone else. Their refusal to attend class is unlikely to garner public sympathy and will only deepen mistrust in the medical community at large. The KMSA, too, must stop deferring to the opinions of resident doctors or senior physicians and instead act in the best interest of the students it represents. After all, those preparing to enter medical school and those who have already earned their licenses as resident doctors are in fundamentally different positions.Physicians’ organizations must also reconsider their hard-line stance. Park Dan, the interim leader of the Korean Intern Resident Association and vice president of the Korean Medical Association, wrote on social media on March 28: “What do you expect to accomplish without being willing to sacrifice an arm? Isn’t what the government really wants total submission? In the end, there are only two choices — death or surrender.” But why should medical students bear the brunt of this conflict? Senior physicians are using students as a shield. And framing the situation as a binary choice is a false dilemma.Medical students should focus on their training, and the Korean Medical Association should engage constructively with the government to find solutions. The government, in turn, must ensure that academic routines return to normal as students come back and initiate sincere dialogue with the medical community.지난해 정부의 의대 증원 방침에 반발해 집단 휴학했던 의대생이 마감 시한을 앞두고 대거 복학했다. 서울대·연세대·고려대 등 주요 의대는 거의 전원이 복학 신청을 끝냈다고 한다. 마감일인 오늘(31일)까지 다른 의대에서도 복학이 이어질 것으로 보인다. 일단 대규모 제적 사태를 피할 수 있게 된 것은 무척 다행스러운 일이다. 40개 의대 학생 단체인 대한의과대학·의학전문대학원학생협회(의대협)가 휴학하며 투쟁하겠다는 방침을 유지했음에도 각 의대 단위로 투표 등을 통해 복학하기로 했다. 사실상 단일 대오는 무너졌다. 교육부와 각 대학이 내년도 의대 증원을 보류하면서, 그 대신 의대생이 복학하지 않으면 학칙을 엄정하게 적용하겠다는 원칙 대응에 나선 것이 성과를 낸 것으로 볼 수 있다.하지만 불씨는 남아 있다. 의대생 사이에는 제적을 피하기 위해 복학하지만 수업은 듣지 않겠다는 ‘복학 후 투쟁’ 움직임이 있다. 이 역시 명분 없는 일이다. 도대체 무엇을 위한 수업 거부인가. 복학했지만 수업을 받지 않으면 결국 유급되거나 제적된다. 의대생이 집단행동을 하는 이유는 언젠가 구제받을 것이란 믿음 때문이다. 이런 잘못된 인식을 바로잡기 위해서라도 정부와 대학은 원칙 대응을 이어 나가야 한다. 끝내 의대생이 수업 거부를 계속한다면 학칙에 따라 유급이나 제적을 하는 등 단호한 대처가 필요하다. 대학에는 의대와 의대생만 있는 것이 아니다. 의대생을 위해 학칙이 고무줄처럼 적용되면 다른 단과대 학생과의 형평성 문제가 생긴다. 의대생이 무슨 특수 신분인가. 마땅히 대학 사회의 일원으로서 학칙을 준수해야 한다. 수업 거부는 국민의 공감을 얻기 어렵고, 의료계 전체에 대한 불신만 심어줄 것이다. 의대협도 전공의나 선배 의사 눈치만 보지 말고, 부디 의대생을 위한 결정을 하길 바란다. 의사 자격을 딴 전공의와 공부하는 의대생은 입장이 다르다.의사 단체도 언제까지 강경론만 고집하며 누워 있기만 할 것인가. 박단 대한전공의협의회 비상대책위원장 겸 대한의사협회 부회장은 지난 28일 자신의 SNS에 복귀하는 의대생을 향해 “팔 한 짝 내놓을 각오도 없이 뭘 하겠다고. 저쪽이 원하는 것은 결국 굴종 아닌가. 죽거나 살거나 선택지는 둘뿐”이라는 글을 올렸다. 왜 의대생이 피해를 떠안아야 하나. 지금은 선배 의사가 의대생을 방패막이로 쓰고 있는 것이 아닌가. 선택지가 둘뿐이라는 것도 흑백 논리일 뿐이다. 의료 정책은 죽거나 살거나 하는 것이 아니다. 의대생은 의사 교육을 제대로 받고, 의협은 정부와 해결책을 논의하는 것이 순리다. 정부도 의대생 복학에 맞춰 의대 교육이 정상화되도록 세심한 노력을 하고, 의협과도 전향적인 대화에 나서길 바란다.