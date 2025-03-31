 Blackpink’s Jennie becomes first K-pop soloist honored at Billboard Women in Music Awards
Blackpink’s Jennie becomes first K-pop soloist honored at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 11:35 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 12:26
Jennie at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music awards in Los Angeles on March 29. [RIZZ COMM]

Jennie of Blackpink became the first K-pop solo artist to receive an award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Saturday.
 
The artist attended the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she was honored with the Global Force Award. 
 

“It is such an honor and I feel proud to receive the Global Force Award here, among so many beautiful women who inspire others,” Jennie said. “I gain inspiration from women around the world and I hope to continue being someone who can positively influence many people.”
 
The Billboard Women in Music Awards recognize outstanding female artists, creators, producers and executives who have made significant contributions to the music industry over the year. 
 
Billboard previously introduced Jennie as an exclusive figure that has garnered significant global attention.
 
Jennie’s first solo studio album, "Ruby," released earlier this year, has seen impressive records. 
 
The album entered the Billboard 200 albums chart for two consecutive weeks, with its lead single "Like JENNIE" landing in the top 10 on both the Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts, also for two straight weeks. 
 
Her album "Ruby" also landed at No. 3 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 for the week of March 14 in the Britain, making her the highest-charting K-pop female soloist on the chart. 
 
K-pop girl group aespa, meanwhile, received the Group of the Year award at Saturday's event and performed "Whiplash" in English. 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
