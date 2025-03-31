 DAY6 to hold six finale concerts in Seoul for 'Forever Young' world tour in May
DAY6 to hold six finale concerts in Seoul for 'Forever Young' world tour in May

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:44
Rock band DAY6 ″Forever Young″ finale concert poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop rock band DAY6 will hold a whopping total of six finale concerts for its "Forever Young" world tour in May, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
DAY6 will hold six concerts from May 9 to 11 and May 16 to 18 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul as the finale to the band's "Forever Young" tour that began last September.
 

DAY6 will once again incorporate a 360-degree view concert by placing a round stage in the middle of the venue as it did with the "Welcome to the Show" concerts held last April.
 
The band kicked off the tour at the Inspire Arena in Incheon in September last year and held a special concert titled "The Present" at the Gocheok Dome, becoming the first rock band to solo at southern Seoul's largest culture venue.
 
"Having started with an audience of 1,000 at the Yes24 Live Hall venue in November 2015, the finale concerts at the KSPO Dome add a meaningful touch to DAY6's growth in tandem with the band's 10th anniversary," JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
The band will finish the rest of its tour with concerts in Sydney, Australia, on April 6 and 7; Melbourne, Australia, on April 9; Auckland, New Zealand, on April 12; Los Angeles on April 16 and 17; New York on April 19; Yokohama, Japan, on April 26 and 27; and Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 3.
 
DAY6 is set to hold 45 concerts in 23 regions worldwide with the "Forever Young" tour.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


