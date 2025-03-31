 EXO’s Kai to release fourth EP 'Wait On Me' ahead of Asia tour
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 12:24 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 12:26
Boy band EXO member Kai. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Kai of boy band EXO will release his fourth EP, “Wait On Me,” on April 21.
 
The EP features seven tracks, including the title track and the single “Adult Swim,” according to Kai’s agency, SM Entertainment. “Adult Swim” is described as an upbeat pop song with an energetic drum loop.  
 

“Wait On Me” comes two years after Kai’s previous EP, “Rover,” which was released in March 2023.
 
Kai will perform “Adult Swim” on Mnet’s TV show “M Countdown” on April 3. He will also embark on a concert tour across 10 regions in Asia, beginning with two performances in Seoul on May 17 and 18.  
 
The tour will take him to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Macau, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Taipei in Taiwan, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama in Japan and Hong Kong.
 
Kai debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. The group is known for hit songs like “Growl” (2013), “Monster” (2016) and “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” (2018).
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
