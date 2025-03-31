 Enhypen to release new digital single 'Loose' on April 4
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:21
Boy band Enhypen's new digital single ″Loose″ [BELIFT LAB]

 
Boy band Enhypen will release its new digital single "Loose" on April 4.
 
The song comes five months after "Romance: Untold -daydream-," a repackaged version of its second full-length album, was released last November.
 

"Loose" will be a trendy pop track with a "sexy melody," according to Belift Lab's announcement on Monday. The group hinted at the song's concept by uploading a video on Sunday of the members getting loose.
 
Enhypen sold 5.45 million copies of albums in 2024, the third highest in K-pop according to Belift Lab. "Romance: Untold -daydream-" sold 1.4 million copies within the week of release, the highest for a K-pop repackage album, according to the agency.
 
Enhypen will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19, marking the shortest time for a K-pop boy band to take part in the U.S. music festival since its debut.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
