G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 09:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
G-Dragon was reported to have handed out garbage bags to residents near Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi ahead of his solo concerts over the weekend.
Numerous posts on social media and online community sites showed a picture of a bundle of 20-liter (0.2-gallon) plastic waste bags on Friday, explaining that the Big Bang member was behind their distribution.
The bags featured the Coupang Play logo and a note asking for residents’ understanding regarding the noise expected from the concerts.
Commenters on the posts said that the gifts are “thoughtful” and “useful.”
G-Dragon held two concerts on March 29 and 30 to kick-start his “Übermensch” world tour at the Goyang Stadium. The shows were sponsored by Coupang Play.
The singer said he would donate 300 million won ($200,000) of the concert profits toward recovery efforts of the recent wildfire crisis.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those whose lives were affected by this unexpected disaster,” G-Dragon was quoted as saying by Galaxy Corporation in a statement on Friday.
“We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters, emergency responders and everyone who is working to recover from the disaster and the affected areas.”
Last September, singer IU was reported to have handed out garbage bags to residents living near the World Cup Stadium in western Seoul ahead of her “The Winning” concert at the time.
