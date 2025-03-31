 G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 09:44
Singer G-Dragon and the garbage bags that were handed out to residents near Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer G-Dragon and the garbage bags that were handed out to residents near Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
G-Dragon was reported to have handed out garbage bags to residents near Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi ahead of his solo concerts over the weekend.
 
Numerous posts on social media and online community sites showed a picture of a bundle of 20-liter (0.2-gallon) plastic waste bags on Friday, explaining that the Big Bang member was behind their distribution.
 

Related Article

 
The bags featured the Coupang Play logo and a note asking for residents’ understanding regarding the noise expected from the concerts.
 
Commenters on the posts said that the gifts are “thoughtful” and “useful.”
 
G-Dragon held two concerts on March 29 and 30 to kick-start his “Übermensch” world tour at the Goyang Stadium. The shows were sponsored by Coupang Play.
 
The singer said he would donate 300 million won ($200,000) of the concert profits toward recovery efforts of the recent wildfire crisis.
 
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those whose lives were affected by this unexpected disaster,” G-Dragon was quoted as saying by Galaxy Corporation in a statement on Friday.
 
“We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters, emergency responders and everyone who is working to recover from the disaster and the affected areas.”
 
Last September, singer IU was reported to have handed out garbage bags to residents living near the World Cup Stadium in western Seoul ahead of her “The Winning” concert at the time.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags g-dragon concert

More in K-pop

G-Dragon hands out garbage bags to Gyeonggi residents ahead of Goyang Stadium concert

Eight months after 'I-LAND 2,' girl group izna finally feels like a family

G-Dragon reaffirms K-pop icon status with 'Übermensch' concert

C2C re-commerce platform Global Bunjang brings secondhand K-pop merch to the worldwide masses

Friends collaborate to commemorate deceased K-pop star Moonbin

Related Stories

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push

G-Dragon's new single of seven years, "Power," tops iTunes charts in 15 countries

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)