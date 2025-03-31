Blackpink’s Jennie becomes first K-pop soloist honored at Billboard Women in Music Awards

EXO’s Kai to release fourth EP 'Wait On Me' ahead of Asia tour

Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with single and concert in April

Weverse helps fans share, interact via new 'Listening Party' feature

Related Stories

'We're fans of each other': Oh My Girl reveals secret to career longevity with 10th EP release

Oh My Girl to release new music in July

Oh My Girl's YooA to release 1st solo single 'Borderline'

Oh My Girl’s YooA hopes to one day be known by her real name

Oh My Girl to release second full-length album on March 28