Oh My Girl to celebrate 10th anniversary with single and concert in April
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:00
Oh My Girl is releasing the single “Oh My” on April 9 to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the girl group’s agency, WM Entertainment, said Monday.
The single is Oh My Girl’s first release in around eight months since their 10th EP, “Dreamy Resonance” (2024), which was released last August.
The girl group is set to hold their concert “Milky Way” at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on April 19 and 20.
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 as an eight-member group with the song “Cupid.” Since then, it has released songs including “Closer” (2015), “Liar Liar” (2016), “Windy Day” (2016), “Secret Garden” (2018), “Remember Me” (2018), “SSFWL” (2019) and “Bungee (Fall In Love)” (2019).
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)