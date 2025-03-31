 Police suspend probe into Japanese woman accused of forcibly kissing BTS’s Jin
Police suspend probe into Japanese woman accused of forcibly kissing BTS’s Jin

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:59 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 11:56
Jin, of boy band BTS, is seen at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 on Feb. 23. [NEWS1]

Seoul police have suspended an investigation into a Japanese woman accused of forcibly kissing BTS member Jin during a fan event in 2024.
 
The Songpa Police Precinct said Monday that it had summoned a Japanese woman in her 50s on charges of sexual harassment in a public setting under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, however, authorities decided to halt the investigation due to delays in getting the woman to attend questioning.
 
Under Korean police regulations, investigations may be suspended if a suspect is unreachable, remains overseas for more than two months or is unable to cooperate due to serious illness.
 
The incident with Jin occurred on June 13, 2024, the day after Jin completed his mandatory military service. At a fan meet and greet event with 1,000 attendees at Jamsil Arena in Songpa District, Seoul, the Japanese woman is alleged to have kissed Jin on the cheek without consent during a hug session.
 

Footage capturing Jin’s surprised and visibly uncomfortable reaction quickly circulated online, prompting accusations of sexual misconduct. The woman later wrote on her blog that “her lips touched his neck” and that “his skin was very soft,” further fueling criticism.
 
Following a public tip submitted via the government petition portal, the police launched an investigation and, with assistance from Interpol in Japan, identified the suspect. The woman was officially booked last month, but has reportedly not responded to the summons.
 
During the investigation, police also uncovered signs that another woman may have physically harassed Jin at the same event, though her identity remains unknown.
 
“We plan to resume the investigation as soon as the suspect appears for questioning,” a police official said.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
