Weverse helps fans share, interact via new 'Listening Party' feature

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 13:10
Promotional poster for Weverse's ″Listening Party″ feature [HYBE]

The fan community platform Weverse has launched a feature called “Listening Party” that allows users to share playlists and interact, HYBE said Monday.
 
Through syncing with a third-party streaming service, such as Spotify, users can create and listen to playlists while chatting in real time with other users. In this feature, available on the app’s Party tab, any artist, label and fan registered under Weverse can host a listening party.
 

Weverse has already partnered with Spotify and will continue to expand the streaming services available for the feature.
 
HYBE said that it hopes the new feature will help artists promote new music as well as provide a "fresh way" to interact with fans.
 
Starting Tuesday, 12 K-pop acts including BTS’s Jin and J-Hope, Le Sserafim, ONF and Plave will hold listening parties weekly until April 15.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags weverse hybe

