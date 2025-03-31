Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:31
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Gang Dong-won turns into a retired K-pop dancer with the new film "Wild Thing."
The comedy film started shooting on Sunday with Gang in the lead as Hyeon-woo, a retired leader of a once-esteemed dance trio named the "Triangle," along with former bandmates Sang-gu, played by Um Tae-goo, and Do-mi, played by Park Ji-hyun.
The film revolves around the three has-beens who come together and reunite to work toward their long-forgotten dreams after spending 20 years apart in their own places. Actor Oh Jung-se plays Seong-gon, a ballad singer who always had to stay in the shadows of Triangle.
Director Son Jae-gon, who helmed the films "My Scary Girl" (2006) and "Secret Zoo" (2020), will take the megaphone.
The production company is About Film, famed for the comedy action flick "Extreme Job" (2019).
