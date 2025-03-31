 Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 14:31
Actors Gang Dong-won, left, and Um Tae-goo [EACH AGENCY]

Actors Gang Dong-won, left, and Um Tae-goo [EACH AGENCY]

 
Actor Gang Dong-won turns into a retired K-pop dancer with the new film "Wild Thing."
 
The comedy film started shooting on Sunday with Gang in the lead as Hyeon-woo, a retired leader of a once-esteemed dance trio named the "Triangle," along with former bandmates Sang-gu, played by Um Tae-goo, and Do-mi, played by Park Ji-hyun.
 

Related Article

Actors Park Ji-hyun, left, and Oh Jung-se [EACH AGENCY]

Actors Park Ji-hyun, left, and Oh Jung-se [EACH AGENCY]

 
The film revolves around the three has-beens who come together and reunite to work toward their long-forgotten dreams after spending 20 years apart in their own places. Actor Oh Jung-se plays Seong-gon, a ballad singer who always had to stay in the shadows of Triangle.
 
Director Son Jae-gon, who helmed the films "My Scary Girl" (2006) and "Secret Zoo" (2020), will take the megaphone.
 
The production company is About Film, famed for the comedy action flick "Extreme Job" (2019).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Gang Dong-won Lotte Entertainment

More in Movies

Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'

'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers

Ha Jung-woo swings back into action with quirky comedy 'Lobby'

CJ 4DPlex partners with AMC to launch 4DX and ScreenX theaters in U.S. and Europe

'The Match,' 'Streaming,' 'Flow' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Related Stories

Actor Gang Dong-won signs with U.S. talent agency Creative Artists Agency

YG Entertainment denies dating rumors of Blackpink's Rosé, actor Gang Dong-won

Actor Gang Dong-won establishes his own entertainment agency

YG Entertainment mum on Rosé, Gang Dong-won dating rumors

Gang Dong-won returns to a post-apocalyptic big screen

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)