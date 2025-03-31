'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers

"The Match" topped the weekend box office, attracting more than 700,000 viewers in its opening week, data showed Monday.Based on the real-life rivalry between Korea's two legendary Go players, the film, released Wednesday, drew 544,261 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council.It has received mostly positive reviews, with praise for the stellar performances by Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in and its tense and dramatic real-life narrative.The movie surpassed the opening week audience record of 604,875, set by the comedy-action "Hitman 2," the most watched Korean movie of the year so far.Following "The Match" on the weekend box-office chart were "Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack," "Mickey 17," "Flow" and "Snow White."Yonhap