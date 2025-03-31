 'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers

Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 09:57
A still from ″The Match″ [BY4M STUDIO]

A still from ″The Match″ [BY4M STUDIO]

 
"The Match" topped the weekend box office, attracting more than 700,000 viewers in its opening week, data showed Monday.
 
Based on the real-life rivalry between Korea's two legendary Go players, the film, released Wednesday, drew 544,261 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council.
 

Related Article

 
It has received mostly positive reviews, with praise for the stellar performances by Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in and its tense and dramatic real-life narrative.
 
The movie surpassed the opening week audience record of 604,875, set by the comedy-action "Hitman 2," the most watched Korean movie of the year so far.
 
Following "The Match" on the weekend box-office chart were "Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack," "Mickey 17," "Flow" and "Snow White."
 
Yonhap 
 
tags movie film box office

More in Movies

'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers

Ha Jung-woo swings back into action with quirky comedy 'Lobby'

CJ 4DPlex partners with AMC to launch 4DX and ScreenX theaters in U.S. and Europe

'The Match,' 'Streaming,' 'Flow' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas

Bae Suzy joins the ranks of celebrities donating to wildfire relief

Related Stories

'Avatar: The Way of Water' remains top of box office for 4th week

Korean movies' box office shares hit lowest level in February

'Handsome Guys' tops Vietnamese box office in a week

'Peninsula' tops local box office again, reaches No. 1 in 6 Asian markets

‘Sinkhole’ draws the crowds on opening day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)