Younha marries 'Science Cookie' Youtuber Lee Hyo-jong
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 15:53
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Singer Younha reportedly married 35-year-old YouTuber Lee Hyo-jong, who operates the channel Science Cookie, in a private ceremony on Sunday.
Around 80 family members and close friends attended the wedding at a hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, SpoTV reported Monday. Singer Paul Kim performed his 2018 hit “Every Day, Every Moment.”
Science Cookie has more than 440,000 subscribers and explains scientific theories to a general audience in a pragmatic and accessible manner in its videos. The channel was recognized by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Korea Foundation for Science and Creativity in 2018.
Lee is a former physics teacher who majored in physics education at Kongju National University’s college of education and received a master’s degree in science journalism at KAIST.
The 36-year-old singer has also been known for her interest in science, particularly space. Her songs tend to be based on scientific theories, such as the chart-topping song “Event Horizon” (2022), which likened a breakup to standing at the border of a black hole. Her other songs, like “Oort Cloud” (2022), “Stardust” (2021) and “Comet” (2007), allude to notions of outer space as well.
Younha said in a 2024 interview that her motivation was “curiosity” and that her interests in the universe have naturally led her to produce such songs.
She revealed that she was getting married in a handwritten letter posted to her official fan page earlier this month.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)