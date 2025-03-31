India, Korea plant trees for mothers
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:24 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 16:40
-
- SEO JI-EUN
The Embassy of India in Seoul, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, hosted a tree-planting event as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “One Tree in the Name of Mother” initiative and Korea’s Arbor Day, which promotes forest preservation and expanded green spaces. Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar and Seoul Vice Mayor Kim Byeong-min planted 25 plum and red plum trees each in an area designated as the “India-Korea Friendship Garden.”
In the photo, from left, Ambassador Kumar, Dongjak District Chief Park Il-ha and Deputy Mayor Kim are seen participating in the commemorative ceremony held at Boramae Park in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on March 28.
