Hyundai Motor to open further internship opportunities for international students
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:18 Updated: 31 Mar. 2025, 10:28
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Hyundai Motor announced Monday it will open its Global Talent Recruitment, which includes internship opportunities for international students in Korea.
The company will be opening three opportunities — the Global Internship for international students in Korea, the Global Internship for those in universities abroad and the Global Ph.D. recruitment — starting Tuesday.
The Global Internship for international students is open to international students who graduated with a bachelor's or master's at a Korean university or are expected to do so by February 2026. Internships will be available in four fields: research and development (R&D), production and manufacturing, business planning and management support.
Another internship, for those who graduated with bachelor's or master's at a university abroad, or are expected to do so by June 2026, will also be open.
Internships will be available in five fields: R&D, manufacturing software, quality, cybersecurity and business planning.
Applications for both internships are accepted between Tuesday and April 14. Selected candidates will work as an intern for five weeks between July and August, with outstanding interns given a return offer to work at the company.
Hyundai Motor will also recruit new employees through the Global Ph.D. recruitment, which will be open to those who graduated with a doctorate degree in STEM fields at an overseas university or will graduate with one and can start working by August 2026. Applications will be open between Tuesday and May 21.
Positions in AI and data, battery, hydrogen fuel batteries, smart factory, robotics, AAM and cybersecurity will be available.
Submitted applications for the doctorate positions will be reviewed in May, with the first interview held in June. Those who pass the interview will be invited to Korea in August, networking with industry professionals and visiting Hyundai Motor's Namyang R&D Center. The final interview will also be held along with the trip.
Apart from the international student internship, the internship for overseas university students and overseas doctorate students also accepts applications regardless of nationality.
"Hyundai Motor will do its best to acquire talent with potential and professional skills to enhance our global competitiveness," said a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)