Hyundai foundation awards global scholarships to 14 Asean graduate students
Published: 31 Mar. 2025, 12:31
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation announced Monday that it held an award ceremony for international students selected to receive the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Global Scholarship.
A total of 14 international students were chosen for the scholarship and have begun their master’s and doctorate programs at Korea University, Seoul National University, Hanyang University, KAIST and the KDI School of Public Policy and Management this March.
The award ceremony took place Saturday at the On Dream Society building in Myeongdong, central Seoul.
“As a Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo scholar, I’m pursuing a master’s degree in international studies at Yonsei University,” said Giesta Ayunda Sekar Kinasih, an Indonesian student who attended the ceremony. “Based on my studies and various experiences in Korea, I hope to become someone who contributes not only to Korea and Indonesia but to the global community as well.”
The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Global Scholarship provides full tuition, a learning stipend of 12 million won ($8,200) per year, a settlement fee of 2.5 million won and a graduation allowance of 1 million won.
Students pursuing master’s or doctorate programs at six partner universities — Yonsei University, Korea University, Seoul National University, Hanyang University, KAIST and the KDI School of Public Policy and Management — are eligible to apply. Applicants must be nationals of one of eight Asean countries: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam or the Philippines.
The foundation also offers scholarships for undergraduate students through the Visiting Student Scholarship program. Students of Vietnamese or Indonesian nationality are eligible to study at Korea University, Seoul National University, Yonsei University or Hanyang University for one year with full tuition and a learning stipend.
